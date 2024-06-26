Restored Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Unveiled at Kartarpur Sahib

The restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founding ruler of the Sikh Empire, was officially unveiled at Kartarpur Sahib on Wednesday, momentously attended by over 450 Indian Sikh visitors.

In an event marked by significant cultural and historical importance, Punjab's first Sikh minister for minorities and president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Ramesh Singh Arora, led the inauguration.

The statue's installation at Kartarpur Sahib aims to provide a secure location within reach of Indian Sikhs using the cross-border corridor, ensuring both accessibility and preservation after repeated vandalism at its initial site in Lahore Fort.

