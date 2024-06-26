Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Reviews Amarnath Yatra Preparations

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday examined the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra at the Chandanwari Base Camp, an official announced.

During his visit, the Lt. Governor engaged with officers and service providers to review the security measures and facilities such as food, lodging, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, power, and water supply.

Sinha is actively monitoring the yatra arrangements and is receiving firsthand reports on the preparation status from the administration, shrine board, police, and security forces, the official added.

