Left Menu

From Trash to Treasure: Indore Artists Revolutionize Waste with Innovative Art

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, artists are transforming discarded items into beautiful artworks using the 3R model (reduce, reuse, recycle). Milind Dhawale and Anita Pal are notable figures, with Pal even creating a portrait of Nepal's PM from scrap. Their works aim to show that nothing is useless.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-06-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 09:40 IST
From Trash to Treasure: Indore Artists Revolutionize Waste with Innovative Art
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is witnessing a fascinating revolution in art. Here, artists turn discarded items like old footwear and defective vehicle parts into captivating artworks. Embracing the '3R' model—reduce, reuse, recycle—they are drawing significant public attention.

Milind Dhawale, a chemical trader by profession, is one such artist who avoids using chemicals in his creations. 'I work on the 'zero waste' and '3R' models of waste management in my artwork,' he shared with PTI.

Dhawale's home is adorned with various artefacts made from junk. His unique vision has led to exhibitions in Indore, Mumbai, and Pune.

Another artist, Anita Pal, has specialized in crafting art from scrap, which is now displayed in gardens and public spaces across the city. Her creations include everything from bottle lids to old bicycle handles. Notably, Pal made a portrait of Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' using discarded clothing. This piece was presented to Prachanda by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

'My philosophy behind creating art from scrap is that nothing in the world is useless,' Pal stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024