From Trash to Treasure: Indore Artists Revolutionize Waste with Innovative Art

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is witnessing a fascinating revolution in art. Here, artists turn discarded items like old footwear and defective vehicle parts into captivating artworks. Embracing the '3R' model—reduce, reuse, recycle—they are drawing significant public attention.

Milind Dhawale, a chemical trader by profession, is one such artist who avoids using chemicals in his creations. 'I work on the 'zero waste' and '3R' models of waste management in my artwork,' he shared with PTI.

Dhawale's home is adorned with various artefacts made from junk. His unique vision has led to exhibitions in Indore, Mumbai, and Pune.

Another artist, Anita Pal, has specialized in crafting art from scrap, which is now displayed in gardens and public spaces across the city. Her creations include everything from bottle lids to old bicycle handles. Notably, Pal made a portrait of Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' using discarded clothing. This piece was presented to Prachanda by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

'My philosophy behind creating art from scrap is that nothing in the world is useless,' Pal stated.

