Letitia Wright Hints at Shuri's Future in Marvel Universe

Actor Letitia Wright revealed her enthusiasm for reprising her role as Shuri in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Speaking on 'The View,' Wright referred to Shuri as one of her 'favourite characters' and indicated her eagerness to continue the journey.

Wright played a pivotal role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022), where her character Shuri stepped up following the loss of King T'Challa. This script adjustment was necessary after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

Discussing future 'Black Panther' projects, Wright hinted that exciting developments are on the horizon. Introduced as a tech-savvy princess in 2018's 'Black Panther,' Shuri has since appeared in other major MCU films, including 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Fans can also look forward to Wright's upcoming film, 'Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)