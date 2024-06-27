Left Menu

Letitia Wright Hints at Shuri's Future in Marvel Universe

Actor Letitia Wright expresses her desire to continue playing Shuri in future Marvel projects, following her character's significant role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Wright cherishes Shuri, calling her one of her favorite characters. She hinted at exciting new developments in the 'Black Panther' series during her appearance on 'The View.'

Actor Letitia Wright revealed her enthusiasm for reprising her role as Shuri in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Speaking on 'The View,' Wright referred to Shuri as one of her 'favourite characters' and indicated her eagerness to continue the journey.

Wright played a pivotal role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022), where her character Shuri stepped up following the loss of King T'Challa. This script adjustment was necessary after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

Discussing future 'Black Panther' projects, Wright hinted that exciting developments are on the horizon. Introduced as a tech-savvy princess in 2018's 'Black Panther,' Shuri has since appeared in other major MCU films, including 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Fans can also look forward to Wright's upcoming film, 'Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.'

