North Korea Confirms Troop Deployment in Ukraine Conflict
North Korea, under Kim Jong Un's order, confirmed troop deployment in Ukraine to aid Russia, in violation of U.N. resolutions. This strategic alliance signifies close ties with Russia. South Korea condemned this decision as a 'criminal act.' Both nations previously neither confirmed nor denied this deployment.
For the first time, North Korea has confirmed its military involvement alongside Russian forces in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, acting upon directives from leader Kim Jong Un. This disclosure underscores a strategic alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow in regaining territories in the Russia-occupied regions, particularly in Kursk.
The U.S. State Department and South Korea have criticized North Korea's actions, labeling them a breach of international law and a 'criminal act,' respectively. Despite suffering significant casualties due to the lack of advanced technology, North Korean troops have allegedly displayed resilience in combat operations.
Additionally, North Korea is reported to have supplied weapons to Russia, further tightening their bilateral relations amid the conflict. This development marks a significant turn in the geopolitical landscape, with implications for both regional and global diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
