Left Menu

North Korea Confirms Troop Deployment in Ukraine Conflict

North Korea, under Kim Jong Un's order, confirmed troop deployment in Ukraine to aid Russia, in violation of U.N. resolutions. This strategic alliance signifies close ties with Russia. South Korea condemned this decision as a 'criminal act.' Both nations previously neither confirmed nor denied this deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 08:12 IST
North Korea Confirms Troop Deployment in Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time, North Korea has confirmed its military involvement alongside Russian forces in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, acting upon directives from leader Kim Jong Un. This disclosure underscores a strategic alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow in regaining territories in the Russia-occupied regions, particularly in Kursk.

The U.S. State Department and South Korea have criticized North Korea's actions, labeling them a breach of international law and a 'criminal act,' respectively. Despite suffering significant casualties due to the lack of advanced technology, North Korean troops have allegedly displayed resilience in combat operations.

Additionally, North Korea is reported to have supplied weapons to Russia, further tightening their bilateral relations amid the conflict. This development marks a significant turn in the geopolitical landscape, with implications for both regional and global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025