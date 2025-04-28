Booming Cheetah Population Marks Conservation Success at Kuno National Park
Nirva, a cheetah at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, has given birth to five cubs, bringing the park's total to 29 cheetahs. This milestone highlights the success of India's Cheetah Project, an initiative supported by favorable conservation policies. The project includes translocations from Africa and a growing population.
- Country:
- India
Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh celebrates a significant conservation milestone as a cheetah named Nirva gives birth to five cubs. This brings the park's cheetah count to 29, punctuating India's success in wildlife conservation through its Cheetah Project.
In a statement on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav applauded the efforts of the project, attributing the thriving cheetah population to favorable conservation policies driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav expressed joy over the growing numbers, calling it a symbol of India's rich biodiversity.
This achievement follows the translocation of eight Namibian cheetahs and twelve South African cheetahs to Kuno. The project, which kicked off with the historic intercontinental translocation, represents a critical step in elevating India's wildlife conservation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cheetahs
- Nirva
- Conservation
- Kuno National Park
- Cubs
- India
- Wildlife
- Project
- Translocation
- Success
ALSO READ
A Renaissance in India's Nuclear Energy: The US Partnership
India's Road Network Revolution: A Rs 10 Lakh Crore Transformation
BP Targets New Gas Output in India Amid Policy Reforms
India Emerges as Key Player Amid US-China Toy Tariffs
India's Coal Import Decline: A Shift Towards Energy Independence