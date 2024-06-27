Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addresses issue of illicit drug trade in state, its eradication

The Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Minister for Social Welfare Subhash Phaldesai inaugurated the screening of the Konkani short film 'Kalkhi Vaat' on the occasion of International Day against Drugs at Maquinez Palace at Campal, Panaji. The film is produced by Jyoti Kuncolienkar and has been jointly financed by the Ministry of Social Justice Government of India and the Directorate of Social Welfare Goa.

The Chief Minister said that the Government strives to make Goa drug-free. "Through anti-narcotic cells, the Government has booked those indulging in these malpractices and the stock of drugs worth crores of rupees which was seized has been destroyed, " CM Pramod Sawant said.

"We are working to arrest drug trafficking in Goa which has ruined the lives of our youth," CM Pramod Sawant added. During the event, he appealed to the drug addicts to come to the rehabilitation centre where they would be freed from drug addiction. The Chief Minister also appreciated those who have worked hard to produce the film. He appealed to the youth to keep themselves away from the drug menace.

Minister for Social Welfare Subhash Phal Dessai said there is a need to work together to eliminate drug abuse, and illicit trafficking of drugs and save our youth. "We should not allow the talent, creativity, and excellence of our youth to go to waste. The need of the hour he said is to lay stress on the information campaign to create awareness and hope that the parents and children will watch this film together to get themselves acquainted with the ill effects of drugs," the minister said.

Speaking about the film the minister added that we will screen this film in all schools and colleges in the state to educate our youth about how drugs spoil our lives. "Those who fall prey to drugs need to go to the rehabilitation centre where they will be treated rehabilitated and freed from drug addiction," the minister said.

The Producer of the film, Jyoti Kuncolienkar highlighted the purpose behind producing the film. "This film has been produced keeping in mind our young generation. We have to keep our children away from drugs. She hoped that the parents would come to know how children are getting inflicted with the consumption of drugs," she said.

She added that the film would fulfil the purpose of educating our youth to be away from drugs. The Director of Social Welfare, Ajit Panchwadkar stated that the Government has initiated various measures to curb the menace of drugs in Goa. These measures which have been undertaken by the Government are nothing but a movement aimed to spread awareness in our society and to bring much-needed awareness among the people.

He said that the film will help our youth to learn about the bad effects of drugs and how it spoils lives. The film director Shirish Rane, producer Jyoti Cuncolienkar, assistant director Juilee Parag Parkhi, cinematographer Avinash Lohar and others were present

The Goa Chief Minister honoured director Shirish Rane, producer Jyoti Cuncolienkar, assistant director Juilee Parag Parkhi, cinematographer Avinash Lohar, Maurya Chari, Paul Fernandes, Rupa Chari, Mohan Chandelkar, Ajit Kamat and others. Secretary Social Welfare E Vallavan L. A. S, Under Secretary Government of India George, assistant director Nutan Dicholkar, and film crew were present at the function. (ANI)

