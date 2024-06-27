Junaid Khan's Bold Debut: Maharaj Unveiled on Netflix

In a keenly awaited debut, Junaid Khan steps into Bollywood with 'Maharaj,' portraying 19th-century reformer Karsandas Mulji. The social drama, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, premiered on Netflix with minimal promotion. Despite its understated release, the film has piqued significant interest.

'Maharaj' encountered legal hurdles before its release, yet the Gujarat High Court ruled favorably, ensuring its streaming debut. The controversy has heightened the intrigue around the film, which is based on Saurabh Shah's Gujarati novel and highlights a pivotal libel case involving Mulji.

Junaid, honing his craft in theatre since 2017 and trained at the American Academy of Dramatics and Arts, brings depth to his role. With additional projects in the pipeline, this debut marks a promising start for the actor under the shadow of his father's illustrious legacy.

