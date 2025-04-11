Akshay Kumar's Stand on Criticism of Social Drama Films

Akshay Kumar, the popular Bollywood actor, robustly addressed criticism on Friday about his involvement in social drama films such as 'Padman' and 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'.

Reacting to reports of Jaya Bachchan's critical remarks about the title of one of his films, Kumar expressed respect, stating, "If she has said it, then it must be right."

While opening up about criticisms, Kumar emphasized the societal impact of his works, highlighting efforts to promote critical issues such as sanitation and women's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)