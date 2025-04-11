Akshay Kumar's Stand on Criticism of Social Drama Films
Akshay Kumar addressed criticism of his social drama films, affirming his dedication to impactful topics while respecting differing opinions. Despite facing backlash for titles like 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha,' he emphasized their social messages, such as promoting sanitation and women's health, through films like 'Padman'.
Akshay Kumar, the popular Bollywood actor, robustly addressed criticism on Friday about his involvement in social drama films such as 'Padman' and 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'.
Reacting to reports of Jaya Bachchan's critical remarks about the title of one of his films, Kumar expressed respect, stating, "If she has said it, then it must be right."
While opening up about criticisms, Kumar emphasized the societal impact of his works, highlighting efforts to promote critical issues such as sanitation and women's health.
