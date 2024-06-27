Left Menu

Bangladesh-Tripura Bond: A Sweet Exchange of Goodwill

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent an assortment of gifts, including fish, sweets, and mangoes, to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as a goodwill gesture. This act reciprocated Saha's earlier gift of pineapples and aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the neighboring regions.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:30 IST
In a significant gesture of goodwill, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday sent an assortment of gifts to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. The thoughtful consignment included 50 kg of Hilsa fish, 50 kg of rasgullas, and 400 kg of mangoes.

This gesture reciprocates Saha's earlier offering of 500 kg of pineapples to Hasina on June 23, symbolizing a growing camaraderie between the neighboring regions.

The consignment was received at the Akhaura Integrated Checkpost in Agartala by the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh, and will soon be formally handed over to the Tripura CM. Md. Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, the first secretary of the commission, highlighted that this exchange aims to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual understanding between Bangladesh and Tripura.

