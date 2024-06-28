Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra 2023: First Batch of Pilgrims Arrive in Kashmir Amid Tight Security

The first batch of 4,603 pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra arrived in Kashmir Valley amid stringent security measures. The 52-day pilgrimage begins from two routes on Saturday, concluding on August 19. Comprehensive arrangements, including three-tier security and community kitchens, ensure a smooth journey for the pilgrims.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:28 IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: First Batch of Pilgrims Arrive in Kashmir Amid Tight Security
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The first batch of 4,603 pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Friday under stringent security arrangements, according to officials.

Senior officials and local residents welcomed the pilgrims at the Navyug tunnel in Qazigund, Kulgam district, following their arrival in Srinagar. The pilgrimage commences on Saturday, taking place over 52 days and concluding on August 19.

The Yatra will traverse two primary routes: the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the initial batch from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu, expressing his well-wishes for a safe and blessed journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024