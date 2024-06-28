Amarnath Yatra 2023: First Batch of Pilgrims Arrive in Kashmir Amid Tight Security

The first batch of 4,603 pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Friday under stringent security arrangements, according to officials.

Senior officials and local residents welcomed the pilgrims at the Navyug tunnel in Qazigund, Kulgam district, following their arrival in Srinagar. The pilgrimage commences on Saturday, taking place over 52 days and concluding on August 19.

The Yatra will traverse two primary routes: the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the initial batch from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu, expressing his well-wishes for a safe and blessed journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)