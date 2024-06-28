Times Prime and HDFC Diners Club Present Exclusive 'Purple Carpet' Event
Times Prime, in partnership with HDFC Diners Club, hosted an exclusive 'Purple Carpet' event featuring a screening of 'Kalki 2898 AD' at Cinepolis theatres. The star-studded event, attended by figures like Rajshri Ponnappa and Ansh Mehra, demonstrated Times Prime's dedication to offering premium entertainment experiences.
Times Prime, in collaboration with HDFC Diners Club, delivered an extraordinary cinematic experience at its exclusive 'Purple Carpet' event. The highlight was a special screening of the highly awaited film, 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Cinepolis theatres in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore hosted this star-studded event.
Attendees were treated to a VIP viewing of what is set to be 2024's biggest blockbuster. Featured stars included Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Esteemed guests such as Kannada actress Rajshri Ponnappa and renowned content creator Ansh Mehra expressed admiration for the film's excellence.
This 'Club Xperience' event epitomizes Times Prime's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment for its members. Priced at Rs. 1,199, Times Prime membership offers instant benefits worth Rs. 60,000 across top brands, ensuring premium value in dining, shopping, entertainment, and fitness.
