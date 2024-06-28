Amarnath Yatra Begins: Warm Welcome For Pilgrims Amid Tight Security

The first batch of 4,603 pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra reached Kashmir valley on Friday, amid tight security measures, officials reported.

Local Muslims, alongside senior police and civil officials, warmly welcomed the yatris at multiple points. The pilgrimage, flagged off from Jammu early morning, saw enthusiastic receptions in Kulgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, and Bandipora.

Commencing on Saturday, the 52-day pilgrimage will utilize the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route, concluding on August 19. Comprehensive security and logistical arrangements, including three-tier security, have been put in place to ensure a smooth journey.

