Amarnath Yatra Begins: Warm Welcome For Pilgrims Amid Tight Security

The first batch of 4,603 pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra reached Kashmir on Friday, welcomed warmly by locals and officials. Comprehensive security and logistics measures have been implemented. The 52-day pilgrimage will cover the Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal routes, concluding on August 19.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:18 IST
The first batch of 4,603 pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra reached Kashmir valley on Friday, amid tight security measures, officials reported.

Local Muslims, alongside senior police and civil officials, warmly welcomed the yatris at multiple points. The pilgrimage, flagged off from Jammu early morning, saw enthusiastic receptions in Kulgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, and Bandipora.

Commencing on Saturday, the 52-day pilgrimage will utilize the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route, concluding on August 19. Comprehensive security and logistical arrangements, including three-tier security, have been put in place to ensure a smooth journey.

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

