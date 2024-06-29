Left Menu

Emperor Naruhito's Nostalgic Return to Thames

Emperor Naruhito of Japan returned to the UK for a nostalgic trip, visiting the Thames Barrier which held special significance from his time studying at Oxford. The visit highlighted his deep connection to Britain, blending state ceremonies with personal visits to memorable locations from his past.

Emperor Naruhito
Before Emperor Naruhito of Japan embarked on ceremonial duties such as riding in a horse-drawn carriage with King Charles III or laying a wreath at Westminster Abbey, he began his UK trip with a visit to the Thames Barrier, a site holding special personal significance.

Reflecting his fascination with the River Thames, sparked during his graduate studies at the University of Oxford 40 years ago, the emperor's visit underscored his deep affection for Britain and its people. Chronicled in his memoir, 'The Thames and I,' Naruhito's time at Oxford allowed him to experience British culture intimately, from the kindness of strangers to the simplicity of a pub crawl.

Naruhito's itinerary balanced the grandeur of state visits with personal engagements, offering a unique blend of diplomatic relations and heartfelt reminiscences. His journey served as a testament to the enduring bond between Japan and the UK, rooted in shared experiences and mutual respect.

