Prime Minister Modi to Release Books on Venkaiah Naidu's 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commemorate the 75th birthday of former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu by releasing three books about his life and contributions to the nation. The event, slated for Sunday, will take place at the Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, with Modi participating through videoconferencing, according to an official statement.

The books being released include ''Venkaiah Naidu - Life in Service'', a detailed biography authored by S Nagesh Kumar, former resident editor of The Hindu's Hyderabad edition, and ''Celebrating Bharat - The Mission and Message of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India'', a photo chronicle compiled by his former secretary IV Subba Rao.

Also among the releases is ''Mahaneta - Life and Journey of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu'', a pictorial biography in Telugu by author Sanjay Kishore. The event aims to celebrate the life and achievements of Venkaiah Naidu, a distinguished public servant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)