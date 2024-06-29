Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum: A Testament to India's Rich Cultural Heritage

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, alongside senior ministry officials and a French delegation, participated in an intensive brainstorming session on the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, set to be the largest museum in the world.

Located in the historic North and South Blocks of the Raisina Hill complex, this museum is envisioned to be a monumental testament to India's rich cultural heritage. Shekhawat remarked that the museum would symbolize India's persistent spirit of progress, drawing inspiration from its extensive past.

The final day of the session saw insights from various stakeholders including high-level management from government museums, private experts, and conservationists. These discussions will be instrumental in shaping the museum that spans 1,54,000 sqm and aims to promote inclusivity by focusing on community narratives.

