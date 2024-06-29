Left Menu

Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum: A Testament to India's Rich Cultural Heritage

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with senior ministry officials and a French delegation discussed the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in an intensive brainstorming session. Housed in North and South Block, the museum aims to be the world's largest, celebrating India's 5,000-year history with eight thematic segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 19:09 IST
Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum: A Testament to India's Rich Cultural Heritage
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, alongside senior ministry officials and a French delegation, participated in an intensive brainstorming session on the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, set to be the largest museum in the world.

Located in the historic North and South Blocks of the Raisina Hill complex, this museum is envisioned to be a monumental testament to India's rich cultural heritage. Shekhawat remarked that the museum would symbolize India's persistent spirit of progress, drawing inspiration from its extensive past.

The final day of the session saw insights from various stakeholders including high-level management from government museums, private experts, and conservationists. These discussions will be instrumental in shaping the museum that spans 1,54,000 sqm and aims to promote inclusivity by focusing on community narratives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024