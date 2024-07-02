Left Menu

Excitement Builds as Durand Cup Set to Kick Off: 133rd Edition Hosts 24 Teams Across Four Venues

The 133rd Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, will run from July 27 to August 31, featuring 24 teams at four venues. Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will host the opener and final. With new host cities Jamshedpur and Shillong added, the competition promises intense action and international participation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:32 IST
This year's Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football competition, is set to captivate fans from July 27 to August 31. Spanning four venues, including new hosts Jamshedpur and Shillong, the tournament features 24 teams competing for glory.

The 133rd edition will see matches in a round-robin league-cum-knockout format, with 43 games culminating at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

ISL side Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the defending champions, aim for yet another title, as international teams are slated to join the thrilling competition once again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

