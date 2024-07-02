Excitement Builds as Durand Cup Set to Kick Off: 133rd Edition Hosts 24 Teams Across Four Venues

This year's Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football competition, is set to captivate fans from July 27 to August 31. Spanning four venues, including new hosts Jamshedpur and Shillong, the tournament features 24 teams competing for glory.

The 133rd edition will see matches in a round-robin league-cum-knockout format, with 43 games culminating at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

ISL side Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the defending champions, aim for yet another title, as international teams are slated to join the thrilling competition once again.

