Barzakh: A Tale of Family Ties and Magical Realism

British Pakistani director Asim Abbasi's highly-anticipated series 'Barzakh' explores the intricate dynamics of familial bonds and intergenerational trauma through the lens of magical realism. Slated to release on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5 on July 19, 'Barzakh' features prominent actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

The series revolves around a 76-year-old man who stuns his estranged family by announcing his wedding to the ghost of his first true love. This unexpected proclamation leads to a series of emotional revelations and confrontations among family members.

Abbasi, known for his unique storytelling in films like 'Cake' and series like 'Churails,' blends mythology with reality, offering viewers an intimate narrative set in an expansive, shamanistic world. 'Barzakh' reunites Khan and Saeed on screen after 11 years, presenting them in entirely new roles.

