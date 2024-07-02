Left Menu

Barzakh: A Tale of Family Ties and Magical Realism

British Pakistani director Asim Abbasi’s show 'Barzakh' delves into familial bonds and intergenerational trauma within a world of magical realism. Starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, the series centers on a 76-year-old man announcing his wedding to the ghost of his first love, sparking emotional confrontations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:19 IST
Barzakh: A Tale of Family Ties and Magical Realism
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

British Pakistani director Asim Abbasi's highly-anticipated series 'Barzakh' explores the intricate dynamics of familial bonds and intergenerational trauma through the lens of magical realism. Slated to release on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5 on July 19, 'Barzakh' features prominent actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

The series revolves around a 76-year-old man who stuns his estranged family by announcing his wedding to the ghost of his first true love. This unexpected proclamation leads to a series of emotional revelations and confrontations among family members.

Abbasi, known for his unique storytelling in films like 'Cake' and series like 'Churails,' blends mythology with reality, offering viewers an intimate narrative set in an expansive, shamanistic world. 'Barzakh' reunites Khan and Saeed on screen after 11 years, presenting them in entirely new roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024