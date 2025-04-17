The Great Government Workforce Reduction: Trump and Musk's Initiative

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump and tech magnate Elon Musk are pushing to dramatically downsize the 2.3 million-strong civilian U.S. government workforce. To date, over 260,000 federal employees have faced termination, early retirement, or accepted buyouts, as efforts to streamline continue.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is among the most affected, with plans to slash 22,000 workers—around 20% of its staff—by mid-May. Similarly, the Social Security Administration aims to cut 7,000 positions, while the Department of Health and Human Services plans a major overhaul by reducing 10,000 jobs.

As federal departments navigate these sweeping changes, concerns rise over potential impacts on essential services. Agencies from Veterans Affairs to the Environmental Protection Agency are reshaping their workforce, igniting debates on the ramifications for national security and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)