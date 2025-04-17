Left Menu

The Great Gatsby Musical Transforms West End

A musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's 'The Great Gatsby' has debuted in London's West End, encapsulating the lavish world of Jay Gatsby. Directed by Marc Bruni, the musical offers a fresh take with more agency for female characters and explores themes of class and the American dream.

Updated: 17-04-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 03:32 IST
A musical incarnation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless novel, 'The Great Gatsby,' has taken center stage in London's West End. The production transports audiences into the opulent world of Jay Gatsby and his famed Long Island soirées.

Director Marc Bruni emphasizes the show's dual mission to embody Gatsby's splendor while probing the feasibility of the American dream, a theme as relevant now as ever. The narrative, seen through Nick Carraway in the novel, is expanded in the musical to explore the inner thoughts of all characters.

With the addition of greater agency for female characters, scriptwriter Kait Kerrigan brings a contemporary touch to the classic. Initially launched on Broadway, the show stars Jamie Muscato as Gatsby, depicting his quest to reclaim his past love, Daisy, played by Frances Mayli McCann. The musical probes deeply into issues of class and economic divide, resonating with contemporary audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

