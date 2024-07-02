'American Idol' fame Luke Bryan shares who can replace Katy Perry on show

After singer-songwriter and TV personality Katy Perry announced her exit from the popular show 'American Idol' in February, fellow judge Luke Bryan recently shared who could be stepping in next, reported People. "I've said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," he told in an interview, the People reported on Monday.

"It's been interesting," he continued. "It's been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest. We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide," he added. Bryan, who joined American Idol as a judge during season 16 with Perry and Richie, also shared that Katy Perry was "perfect for the job" so replacing her won't be easy. "I think they're just working real hard to find somebody that can really come in and do the job that Katy did," he said.

Earlier, Meghan said that replacing Perry as a judge would be her "dream job." "I've done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world," she said. "I have begged for this job," the "Me Too" singer added. "I haven't heard any updates, so check my emails, but that is my dream job. I want to drive to work American Idol and then drive home."

Kelly Clarkson, who was the show's first-ever winner shared that she won't be returning to the series for sitting in the judge's panel. "No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids," Clarkson said of replacing Perry. "I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.' And it would put me in L.A."

Since her exit from the singing competition show, Perry announced the release of her new single "Woman's World" on July 11, reported People. (ANI)

