Essence Festival of Culture: Celebrating 30 Years of Black Excellence
The Essence Festival of Culture, celebrating 30 years of Black excellence, will be held in New Orleans over the Fourth of July weekend. The event features thought leaders, musical talents, and discussions on pressing urban community issues. Vice President Kamala Harris and many renowned artists will attend.
The Essence Festival of Culture, a hallmark of Black excellence, will mark its 30th anniversary in New Orleans this Fourth of July weekend. The event, known for celebrating thought leaders, creatives, and musical talents, promises to deliver both entertainment and insightful discussions on urban community issues.
This year's festival, running from Thursday to Sunday, aims to inspire solutions for urban communities through purposeful celebrations. A notable highlight will be a conversation between Vice President Kamala Harris and Essence CEO Caroline Wanga during the Global Black Economic Forum.
Musical performances will be a significant part of the festival, with artists including Usher, Janet Jackson, and Busta Rhymes set to perform. The event will conclude with a tribute to Frankie Beverly & Maze, emphasizing the festival's commitment to honoring legacy while embracing new talent.
