The Paradox of Heroes: Inside 'The Boys'

Annie January and Victoria Neuman, from the TV show 'The Boys', embody contrasting ideologies that are more similar than perceived, according to actor Claudia Doumit. The series flips the superhero genre, portraying heroes as selfish and corrupt, managed by the deceitful Vought organization. Their journeys represent the polarisation of society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:35 IST
Annie January and Victoria Neuman, two pivotal characters from the critically acclaimed show 'The Boys', represent contrasting ideologies that, in reality, share more similarities than differences, according to actor Claudia Doumit.

Created by Eric Kripke and currently in its fourth season, 'The Boys' departs from traditional superhero narratives to explore a world where heroes are deeply flawed individuals driven by selfish motives and controlled by the corrupt multinational, Vought.

Moriarty's Annie January, or Starlight, fights against Vought's injustices transparently, whereas Doumit's Victoria Neuman, a congresswoman with hidden agendas, manipulates from the shadows. The character dynamics reflect society's polarisation, highlighting the survival mechanisms and complex moral landscapes each character navigates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

