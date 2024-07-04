The Paradox of Heroes: Inside 'The Boys'

Annie January and Victoria Neuman, two pivotal characters from the critically acclaimed show 'The Boys', represent contrasting ideologies that, in reality, share more similarities than differences, according to actor Claudia Doumit.

Created by Eric Kripke and currently in its fourth season, 'The Boys' departs from traditional superhero narratives to explore a world where heroes are deeply flawed individuals driven by selfish motives and controlled by the corrupt multinational, Vought.

Moriarty's Annie January, or Starlight, fights against Vought's injustices transparently, whereas Doumit's Victoria Neuman, a congresswoman with hidden agendas, manipulates from the shadows. The character dynamics reflect society's polarisation, highlighting the survival mechanisms and complex moral landscapes each character navigates.

