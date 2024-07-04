Political Uncertainty Casts Shadow Over Paris Olympics

With merely three weeks to go before the Olympics, the host city of Paris finds itself in a juxtaposition of excitement and anxiety regarding France's volatile political landscape.

Recent strong results for the far-right National Rally in the initial round of an expedited election have sombered the atmosphere in Paris, traditionally a left-wing stronghold and one of the few areas in France where the party has not made significant inroads.

"The prospect of a far-right government sends me into panic attacks," said Fabienne Martin, a 54-year-old resident, after having lunch with her son. "The arrival of the Olympic flame in Marseille was thrilling, but this election has completely dampened the mood." While the election outcome remains uncertain, the stakes are high for the second round on July 7 with Marine Le Pen's National Rally standing a chance to potentially seize power.

Although the National Rally garnered only 10% of the votes in Paris in the first round on Sunday—compared to 33% nationwide—the potential for a far-right government since World War II has diverted attention from the city's preparations for the Summer Olympics, which it is hosting for the first time in a century.

"I'm anxious about the outcome," said Marius Rumillat, a 28-year-old screenwriter, enjoying a croissant in a downtown Paris cafe. "The Olympics have become a sideshow. Even post-elections, I doubt my interest will return."

Scheduled for a grand opening on July 26 featuring a historic boat parade on the River Seine, the Paris Olympics has seen the city abuzz with preparations. From constructions at the Eiffel Tower's base to the Place de la Concorde, organizers remain confident that election-related disruptions will not hamper their readiness.

"France is navigating through a pivotal democratic moment," noted chief organizer Tony Estanguet this week. "We should stay focused to ensure every French citizen enjoys the games they are anticipating." Steering clear of politics, the three-time Olympic gold medalist in canoeing has continued to concentrate on the grand event.

While Parisians wrestle with political anxieties, tourists seem blissfully detached, enjoying the Louvre's masterpieces and taking photos in front of the Olympic Rings under the Eiffel Tower.

"Most people are more intrigued by the Olympics than by politics," remarked Young Mook Park, a 44-year-old tourist from South Korea, clicking a picture of Paris' city hall.

Following a defeat by the National Rally in last month's European Parliament elections, President Emmanuel Macron called for the snap election, aiming to prevent the far-right from repeating its success in a domestic vote. However, the plan has backfired, and his party is now struggling to avoid a total majority win for Le Pen's party in the upcoming round.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal of Macron's Renaissance party, campaigned alongside a minister at risk of losing their seat amidst a hectic food market. Yet, sentiments remain mixed; Thierry Chesnel, a 54-year-old butcher, expressed indifference. "I just want more clients at my shop. Is Mr. Attal bringing them? No," he stated. Chesnel also showed little enthusiasm for the Olympics. "All I'll see of the Olympics is that small flag," he pointed out, referring to a garland with Olympic rings above his stand.

