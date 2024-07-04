Left Menu

Odisha CM Majhi's Grand Move to Lok Seva Bhavan: Fostering Odia Culture

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has begun his tenure at the CMO in Lok Seva Bhavan, emphasizing the promotion of Odia culture. Majhi has pledged to ensure government work is conducted in Odia, restructure cultural institutions, and establish various centers to enhance Odia heritage and language.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:13 IST
Odisha CM Majhi's Grand Move to Lok Seva Bhavan: Fostering Odia Culture
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked a significant step by starting his term at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Lok Seva Bhavan, following a renovation period. Majhi, ceremoniously entering his new office, emphasized the state's cultural identity in his inaugural speech.

Majhi asserted that henceforth, all official activities would prioritize the Odia language, proposing potential amendments to the Odisha Official Language Act. Additionally, he outlined plans to restructure the Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, and foster the Odissi Research Centre's research efforts.

The establishment of the Odisha Language Bhawan, Odia Asmita Bhawan, and Sanskruti Bhawan across districts aims to invigorate the state's cultural footprint. Special focus will also be placed on appointing Odia teachers and developing heritage sites, with public suggestions greatly valued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024