Prominent French Film Director Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

French film director Benoit Jacquot has been handed preliminary charges of rape, sexual assault, and violence by a French judge, according to the Paris prosecutor's office on Thursday.

Jacquot, known for his extensive work in film and television, faces accusations from actors including Judith Godreche and Isild Le Besco, which date back several years. Godreche claims Jacquot raped and physically abused her in a relationship that started when she was 14, while Le Besco alleges similar abuses during her teens.

Jacquot, who denies the charges, remains free under judicial supervision pending further investigation. The case adds to the growing list of allegations within the French film industry, highlighting the influence of the #MeToo movement.