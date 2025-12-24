Mysterious Disappearance: Libyan Military Chief's Jet Loses Contact Over Turkiye

A private jet, carrying Libyan military chief Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, vanished after departing Ankara's Esenboga airport in Turkiye, sparking an international inquiry.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the loss of communication with the Falcon 50 type jet. The aircraft was heading back to Libya following meetings in Ankara.

Flight operations have been suspended at the airport as authorities work to uncover the mystery surrounding the disappearance. Details are slowly emerging, with many questions left unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)