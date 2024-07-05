Left Menu

Yakshagana Legend Kumble Sridhar Rao Passes Away at 76

Renowned Yakshagana exponent Kumble Sridhar Rao passed away at the age of 76 following a cardiac arrest. A follower of the Thenkuthittu style, Rao began his career at 13 and contributed to various ensembles for over four decades. He was awarded the President’s Medal for his achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:05 IST
Renowned Yakshagana exponent Kumble Sridhar Rao passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 76.

Rao, a practitioner of the Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana, was trained by Kumble Kamalaksha Nayak and Sheni Gopalakrishna Bhat. Starting his career at the age of 13, he served in numerous ensembles including Kundavu, Kudlu, Mulki, and Karnataka. Rao had been closely associated with the Dharmasthala Yakshagana Mela for over four decades.

Known for introducing Yakshagana ballets to Middle Eastern and West Asian countries, Rao's extraordinary career earned him the President's Medal. His passing marks the end of an era in the traditional Indian dance-drama form.

