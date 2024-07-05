Yakshagana Legend Kumble Sridhar Rao Passes Away at 76

Renowned Yakshagana exponent Kumble Sridhar Rao passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 76.

Rao, a practitioner of the Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana, was trained by Kumble Kamalaksha Nayak and Sheni Gopalakrishna Bhat. Starting his career at the age of 13, he served in numerous ensembles including Kundavu, Kudlu, Mulki, and Karnataka. Rao had been closely associated with the Dharmasthala Yakshagana Mela for over four decades.

Known for introducing Yakshagana ballets to Middle Eastern and West Asian countries, Rao's extraordinary career earned him the President's Medal. His passing marks the end of an era in the traditional Indian dance-drama form.