Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One film, previously untitled, now has an official name: 'F1'. Slated for a June release, the film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, renowned for 'Top Gun: Maverick', and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The production has garnered cooperation from several F1 teams and drivers, enhancing its authenticity.

On the political front in Britain, despite a night marked by sweeping changes, one steadfast figure remains: Larry the Downing Street cat. Known officially as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, the cat will continue his duties at Number 10 Downing Street, now under the purview of his sixth prime minister.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)