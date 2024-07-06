Left Menu

Brad Pitt's Formula One movie, previously untitled and set for a June release, is now officially called 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film is being shot at various racetracks globally. Meanwhile, in British politics, Larry the Downing Street cat remains a constant amidst changes in leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:26 IST
Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One film, previously untitled, now has an official name: 'F1'. Slated for a June release, the film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, renowned for 'Top Gun: Maverick', and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The production has garnered cooperation from several F1 teams and drivers, enhancing its authenticity.

On the political front in Britain, despite a night marked by sweeping changes, one steadfast figure remains: Larry the Downing Street cat. Known officially as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, the cat will continue his duties at Number 10 Downing Street, now under the purview of his sixth prime minister.

