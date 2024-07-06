Akshardham Temple's New Registration System Enhances Visitor Experience

Thousands of visitors are flocking daily to the Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, the largest Hindu temple in the western hemisphere. In response, the temple's management has implemented a registration system to enhance the visitor experience.

The temple, built by over 12,500 volunteers from 2011 to 2023, was inaugurated last October by spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj. It showcases 10,000 statues, carvings of Indian musical instruments, and dance forms, promoting Indian culture and spirituality.

Chaitanyamurtidas Swami of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham states that the registration system, introduced in May, aims to reduce wait times and manage crowds effectively. Visitors must reserve a free, timed slot for entry on weekends, national holidays, and Hindu festivals, ensuring a seamless experience for all.

According to the temple's website, over 50% of visitors are American citizens from various backgrounds, appreciating the cultural landmark.

