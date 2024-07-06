Left Menu

Netflix Unveils 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli'

Netflix announced a documentary titled 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli,' focusing on the celebrated filmmaker known for 'Baahubali' and 'RRR.' The biographical film, produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, will explore his creative universe, featuring insights from industry giants and close associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:28 IST
Netflix Unveils 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli'
SS Rajamouli
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix has announced the upcoming documentary 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli,' dedicated to the acclaimed filmmaker best recognized for his global hits 'Baahubali' and 'RRR.' The announcement follows Rajamouli's recent induction into the Director's branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The biographical documentary is a collaborative effort between Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, directed by Raghav Khanna. It aims to capture Rajamouli's creative journey and monumental impact on both Indian and international cinema. Additionally, it will include an in-depth interview with Rajamouli, exploring his distinctive storytelling in films like 'Eega' and 'Magadheera,' and touching on his contributions that led to the Oscar-winning success of 'RRR.'

The documentary promises to reveal untold stories, featuring perspectives from Rajamouli's family, close friends, and prominent filmmakers like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar. Actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan will also share their insights. Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India, expressed excitement over the project, highlighting Rajamouli's global influence. Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, echoed her enthusiasm, noting the film's focus on Rajamouli's rise from humble beginnings to his current status as a cinematic icon. The documentary premieres on August 2, and Rajamouli recently made a cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD,' featuring Prabhas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024