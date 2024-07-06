Netflix Unveils 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli'

Netflix has announced the upcoming documentary 'Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli,' dedicated to the acclaimed filmmaker best recognized for his global hits 'Baahubali' and 'RRR.' The announcement follows Rajamouli's recent induction into the Director's branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The biographical documentary is a collaborative effort between Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, directed by Raghav Khanna. It aims to capture Rajamouli's creative journey and monumental impact on both Indian and international cinema. Additionally, it will include an in-depth interview with Rajamouli, exploring his distinctive storytelling in films like 'Eega' and 'Magadheera,' and touching on his contributions that led to the Oscar-winning success of 'RRR.'

The documentary promises to reveal untold stories, featuring perspectives from Rajamouli's family, close friends, and prominent filmmakers like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar. Actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan will also share their insights. Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India, expressed excitement over the project, highlighting Rajamouli's global influence. Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, echoed her enthusiasm, noting the film's focus on Rajamouli's rise from humble beginnings to his current status as a cinematic icon. The documentary premieres on August 2, and Rajamouli recently made a cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD,' featuring Prabhas.

