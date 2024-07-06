Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Celebrates Cultural Diversity at Musical Harmony Event

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the public to celebrate India's diverse cultural heritage. At the Musical Harmony event organized by Koshur Raag, Sinha emphasized the importance of art and culture in connecting society and commended artists for their role in promoting unity and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday urged the public to celebrate diversity in the arts, culture, and literary fields, describing these elements as the source of India's greatness.

Sinha made these remarks while inaugurating the Musical Harmony event, organized by Koshur Raag in association with the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. During his address, the Lt Governor stressed that art and culture serve as crucial links between the past and the future.

He urged artists to promote and enhance the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, aspiring to elevate it to a global stage. Sinha praised Koshur Raag's efforts in promoting Kashmiri cultural heritage through music and other art forms.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

