Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Celebrates Cultural Diversity at Musical Harmony Event

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday urged the public to celebrate diversity in the arts, culture, and literary fields, describing these elements as the source of India's greatness.

Sinha made these remarks while inaugurating the Musical Harmony event, organized by Koshur Raag in association with the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. During his address, the Lt Governor stressed that art and culture serve as crucial links between the past and the future.

He urged artists to promote and enhance the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, aspiring to elevate it to a global stage. Sinha praised Koshur Raag's efforts in promoting Kashmiri cultural heritage through music and other art forms.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)