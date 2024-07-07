Left Menu

Michael Sarnoski Hints at Potential Sequel for 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Michael Sarnoski, director of 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' has expressed a desire for a sequel from Paramount Pictures. The film starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn has been a global success. Sarnoski discusses the uniqueness of the characters and hints at further exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:58 IST
Michael Sarnoski Hints at Potential Sequel for 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  • Country:
  • United States

Michael Sarnoski, director of ''A Quiet Place: Day One'', hopes his sci-fi horror film will secure a sequel from Paramount Pictures.

The movie, featuring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, has garnered rave reviews, grossing USD 118 million worldwide since its release on June 28.

''A Quiet Place: Day One'' is a spin-off conceived by John Krasinski, who both directed and starred in the original two films in the post-apocalyptic horror series ''A Quiet Place''.

When asked about a potential sequel, Sarnoski told Variety, ''Absolutely. I bet you will. But I don't know — at this point, I'm just recovering from making this one. So I'm sure Paramount will come up with something very fun next.''

The film centers on Sam (Nyong'o), a cancer patient trapped in New York City invaded by sound-sensitive aliens. As she tries to escape with her service cat Frodo, she encounters Eric (Quinn), a young English law student.

Sarnoski, also known for his 2021 film ''Pig'', mentioned his interest in following off-beat characters within the 'Quiet Place' universe, emphasizing the uniqueness of Sam's story.

''I put so much into Sam and Eric. That was all the love and care that I had right now to find these characters. I would have to think of a character that I could really fall in love with and really want to be surprised by seeing the world through their eyes,'' he added.

''A Quiet Place: Day One'' also stars Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff, and is distributed by Paramount Pictures. The story was penned by Sarnoski and Krasinski.

A third installment of the original franchise is currently in development, with Krasinski set to direct, and is scheduled for release in 2025.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024