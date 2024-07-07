Michael Sarnoski Hints at Potential Sequel for 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Michael Sarnoski, director of ''A Quiet Place: Day One'', hopes his sci-fi horror film will secure a sequel from Paramount Pictures.

The movie, featuring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, has garnered rave reviews, grossing USD 118 million worldwide since its release on June 28.

''A Quiet Place: Day One'' is a spin-off conceived by John Krasinski, who both directed and starred in the original two films in the post-apocalyptic horror series ''A Quiet Place''.

When asked about a potential sequel, Sarnoski told Variety, ''Absolutely. I bet you will. But I don't know — at this point, I'm just recovering from making this one. So I'm sure Paramount will come up with something very fun next.''

The film centers on Sam (Nyong'o), a cancer patient trapped in New York City invaded by sound-sensitive aliens. As she tries to escape with her service cat Frodo, she encounters Eric (Quinn), a young English law student.

Sarnoski, also known for his 2021 film ''Pig'', mentioned his interest in following off-beat characters within the 'Quiet Place' universe, emphasizing the uniqueness of Sam's story.

''I put so much into Sam and Eric. That was all the love and care that I had right now to find these characters. I would have to think of a character that I could really fall in love with and really want to be surprised by seeing the world through their eyes,'' he added.

''A Quiet Place: Day One'' also stars Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff, and is distributed by Paramount Pictures. The story was penned by Sarnoski and Krasinski.

A third installment of the original franchise is currently in development, with Krasinski set to direct, and is scheduled for release in 2025.

