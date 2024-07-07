Majestic Rath Yatra: Reverence and Ritual Mark Puri's Divine Procession

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra ascended their chariots on Sunday after the completion of the three-hour-long 'Pahandi' ritual at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

Amid 'Jai Jagannath' chants, the sounds of gongs, conches, and cymbals filled the air at Puri's Lion's Gate. The ceremonial procession began at 11.15 am, with Lord Sudarshan being escorted to Darpadalan, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, followed by Lord Balabhadra to his Taladhwaja chariot, and Devi Subhadra in a special procession by servitors.

Finally, Lord Jagannath was taken to the Nandighosa chariot amid sound ceremonies, completing the 'Pahandi' process around 2.15 pm. Various rituals, such as 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam,' preceded the deities' procession from the sanctum sanctorum. The chariots, now stationed in front of the temple, will be part of the two-day Rath Yatra attended by lakhs of devotees and dignitaries like Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

