Left Menu

Majestic Rath Yatra: Reverence and Ritual Mark Puri's Divine Procession

The three-hour 'Pahandi' ritual at Puri's Jagannath temple saw deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra ascend their chariots amid religious fervor. Amid chants and traditional sounds, the deities were ceremoniously taken to their respective chariots, marking the start of the historic Rath Yatra witnessed by lakhs of devotees, including prominent dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:31 IST
Majestic Rath Yatra: Reverence and Ritual Mark Puri's Divine Procession
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra ascended their chariots on Sunday after the completion of the three-hour-long 'Pahandi' ritual at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

Amid 'Jai Jagannath' chants, the sounds of gongs, conches, and cymbals filled the air at Puri's Lion's Gate. The ceremonial procession began at 11.15 am, with Lord Sudarshan being escorted to Darpadalan, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, followed by Lord Balabhadra to his Taladhwaja chariot, and Devi Subhadra in a special procession by servitors.

Finally, Lord Jagannath was taken to the Nandighosa chariot amid sound ceremonies, completing the 'Pahandi' process around 2.15 pm. Various rituals, such as 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam,' preceded the deities' procession from the sanctum sanctorum. The chariots, now stationed in front of the temple, will be part of the two-day Rath Yatra attended by lakhs of devotees and dignitaries like Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024