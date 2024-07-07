Left Menu

Thousands Celebrate Rath Yatra at 17th Century Jagannath Temple

Hundreds gathered at the Jagannath temple for the Rath Yatra festival. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and other notable officials participated. Devotees pulled the chariot of Lord Jagannath. Heavy security, including watchtowers and drones, ensured safety during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:05 IST
Hundreds of people thronged the 17th-century Jagannath temple on Sunday to celebrate the Rath Yatra festival. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, joined the devotees in offering prayers to Lord Jagannath.

Excited participants pulled the chariot of Lord Jagannath, along with those of Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, during their annual journey to Jagannathpur in HEC Township. The chief minister carried out various rituals and performed 'aarti' before the deities.

Prominent attendees included Union minister Sanjay Seth, former central minister Subodh Kant Sahay, and numerous legislators. Hemant Soren extended his wishes on social media, hoping for blessings of happiness, health, and prosperity from Lord Jagannath. Extensive security measures, including watchtowers, CCTV cameras, and drones, were enacted to ensure the safety of the gathered crowd.

