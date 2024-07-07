Thousands Celebrate Rath Yatra at 17th Century Jagannath Temple

Hundreds of people thronged the 17th-century Jagannath temple on Sunday to celebrate the Rath Yatra festival. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, joined the devotees in offering prayers to Lord Jagannath.

Excited participants pulled the chariot of Lord Jagannath, along with those of Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, during their annual journey to Jagannathpur in HEC Township. The chief minister carried out various rituals and performed 'aarti' before the deities.

Prominent attendees included Union minister Sanjay Seth, former central minister Subodh Kant Sahay, and numerous legislators. Hemant Soren extended his wishes on social media, hoping for blessings of happiness, health, and prosperity from Lord Jagannath. Extensive security measures, including watchtowers, CCTV cameras, and drones, were enacted to ensure the safety of the gathered crowd.

