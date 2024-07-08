Left Menu

Alanna Panday Welcomes First Child, Celebrations Shade Bollywood Glitz

Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray celebrated the arrival of their first child, announcing the birth of their baby boy on Instagram. The couple, who wed in March 2023, received a warm congratulatory message from cousin Ananya Panday. Alanna is set to debut in a reality show on Prime Video India.

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray have shared joyous news, announcing the birth of their first child on Instagram. The couple welcomed a baby boy, delighting family and fans alike. Alanna's cousin, actress Ananya Panday, celebrated the news by sharing the announcement on her Instagram story.

The new parents, who married in a star-studded ceremony in March 2023, captioned their post, 'Our little angel is here.' The wedding had notable attendees, including Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and singer Kanika Kapoor. The couple had announced their pregnancy in February.

Alanna Panday, daughter of celebrity coach Deanne Panday and niece of actor Chunky Panday, is set to make her debut in the reality show 'The Tribe' on Prime Video India. Ananya Panday continues her acting ventures, having recently starred in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and soon to appear in 'Call Me Bae.'

