Left Menu

Devotees Flock to ISKCON's Revered Rath Yatra

The ISKCON organized a rath yatra honoring Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. The procession took place on Sunday along the East Coast Road, with numerous devotees participating enthusiastically by pulling the chariot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:07 IST
Devotees Flock to ISKCON's Revered Rath Yatra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) held its revered 'rath yatra' in veneration of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

According to a release from ISKCON, the event occurred on Sunday, starting from their temple located on East Coast Road, drawing a significant crowd of devotees.

Scores of adherents participated in pulling the elaborately decorated chariot, demonstrating their faith and devotion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024