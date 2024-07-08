Devotees Flock to ISKCON's Revered Rath Yatra
The ISKCON organized a rath yatra honoring Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. The procession took place on Sunday along the East Coast Road, with numerous devotees participating enthusiastically by pulling the chariot.
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) held its revered 'rath yatra' in veneration of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.
According to a release from ISKCON, the event occurred on Sunday, starting from their temple located on East Coast Road, drawing a significant crowd of devotees.
Scores of adherents participated in pulling the elaborately decorated chariot, demonstrating their faith and devotion.
