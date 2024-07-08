Devotees Flock to ISKCON's Revered Rath Yatra

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) held its revered 'rath yatra' in veneration of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

According to a release from ISKCON, the event occurred on Sunday, starting from their temple located on East Coast Road, drawing a significant crowd of devotees.

Scores of adherents participated in pulling the elaborately decorated chariot, demonstrating their faith and devotion.

