Tragedies and Triumphs at Odisha's Rath Yatra

At least two people died and more than 130 were injured in two separate incidents during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha, officials said on Monday. A resident of Bolangir district died from alleged suffocation in a stampede-like situation on Sunday in Puri, a health official reported.

Sushant Kumar Patnaik, assistant commandant of St John ambulance service, stated that the victim's pulse was running when placed in the ambulance and CPR was provided. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival at the hospital.

According to sources, the devotee collapsed on Grand Road while pulling the chariot of Lord Balabhadra and was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi later announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the victim's family and instructed officials to ensure the best medical care for the injured.

In Jharsuguda district, another devotee died after being run over by a chariot during the Rath Yatra. Identified as Shyam Sundar Kishan, he fell while pulling the chariot and succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital, police said.

Additionally, over 130 individuals, including some police personnel, were injured during the Rath Yatra in Puri. Around 40 people are currently undergoing treatment, with more than 600 people visiting hospitals and medical camps. Director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra, confirmed that no one was in critical condition and that treatment was ongoing.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari visited the hospital, noting that the conditions were exacerbated by the hot, humid weather. Despite these challenges, medical staff and volunteers have performed remarkably well, with expectations that most injured will be discharged by Monday evening.

On Monday, the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings resumed their journey to Shree Gundicha Temple amid chants and the sounds of gongs, conches, and cymbals. This year's Rath Yatra, celebrated over two days for the first time in 53 years, included the unique 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav' rituals.

Authorities have intensified security, deploying 180 platoons of personnel and installing AI-based CCTV cameras at strategic locations. DG Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi reported the deployment of 46 fire tenders around the town and along the sea beach for the festival.

