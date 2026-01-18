Left Menu

Vijay Appears Before CBI in Karur Stampede Case

Vijay, TVK chief and actor-turned-politician, arrived in Delhi for a scheduled CBI questioning related to the Karur stampede case. Initially interrogated on January 12, he requested a rescheduled appearance owing to Pongal festivities. Vijay flew from Chennai to the capital on a chartered flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:42 IST
Actor-turned-politician and TVK leader Vijay made his way to Delhi on Sunday to comply with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons regarding the Karur stampede inquiry, scheduled for January 19.

Vijay traveled from Chennai via a chartered flight, arriving in the national capital on time, and is set to appear before the federal authorities for questioning, sources from his party confirmed.

Previously, Vijay faced over six hours of questioning at the CBI headquarters on January 12. Although asked to return the next day, the actor requested an alternative date, citing the traditional Pongal harvest festival as a reason.

(With inputs from agencies.)

