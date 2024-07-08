Goa's New Tourism Bill Aims to Curb Revenue Leaks

Goa's tourism sector is set for a significant overhaul as the government targets revenue leakages through a new draft bill. State tourism minister Rohan Khaunte reassured concerned stakeholders and addressed accusations from opposition MLAs labeling the bill as detrimental to the industry.

Khaunte clarified that the proposed Goa Tourism Promotion Management and Regulation Bill, 2024, aims to levy fees on tourism-related events rather than imposing a blanket event tax. "There is significant revenue leakage from events that never pay any fees to the tourism department. We will levy a fee to regulate these events," he stated.

He also addressed misconceptions about the Tourism Police force and emphasized the bill's focus on enhancing tourism facilities funded by collected taxes. The bill is open for stakeholder suggestions until July 21.

