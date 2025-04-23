US Lawmakers Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

US lawmakers and members of the Indian-American community have strongly condemned a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists, is being described as the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

In the aftermath of the attack, US leaders, including Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch, expressed condolences and urged for swift justice against the culprits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortened his overseas visit to return to India, reflecting the severity of the situation.

The incident has highlighted longstanding tensions, with accusations against Pakistani state-sponsored terror activities in India. Organizations and individuals alike have reiterated the demand for accountability and a united stand against terrorism in all its forms, urging both nations to enhance cooperation in combating such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)