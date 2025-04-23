Maharashtra's Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Immediate Measures and Support
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured help to families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The state government has sought assistance from the Civil Aviation Ministry for a special flight to return the deceased. The attack killed 26, including two foreigners and two locals.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reached out to the families of those from the state affected by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, offering his full support and assistance.
The Maharashtra government, under the orders of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has formally requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to arrange for a special flight to repatriate the bodies of five state residents killed in the attack. The release from Shinde's office confirmed this, following the attack that claimed 26 lives, including two foreign nationals and two local residents.
Fadnavis, sharing updates on social media, expressed his commitment to assist injured tourists from Nagpur and Pune. Furthermore, Deputy CM Shinde engaged in a telephonic discussion with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, securing agreement for a special flight, signifying swift governmental intervention.
