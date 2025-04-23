Left Menu

Maharashtra's Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Immediate Measures and Support

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured help to families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The state government has sought assistance from the Civil Aviation Ministry for a special flight to return the deceased. The attack killed 26, including two foreigners and two locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:20 IST
Maharashtra's Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Immediate Measures and Support
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reached out to the families of those from the state affected by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, offering his full support and assistance.

The Maharashtra government, under the orders of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has formally requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to arrange for a special flight to repatriate the bodies of five state residents killed in the attack. The release from Shinde's office confirmed this, following the attack that claimed 26 lives, including two foreign nationals and two local residents.

Fadnavis, sharing updates on social media, expressed his commitment to assist injured tourists from Nagpur and Pune. Furthermore, Deputy CM Shinde engaged in a telephonic discussion with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, securing agreement for a special flight, signifying swift governmental intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025