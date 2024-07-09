Left Menu

Judge Rules Alec Baldwin's Producer Role Irrelevant in 'Rust' Manslaughter Case

A New Mexico judge ruled that Alec Baldwin's involvement as a co-producer is irrelevant to his involuntary manslaughter trial over the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of 'Rust.' Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sided with defense attorneys to exclude evidence about Baldwin's secondary role. The trial is set to begin on July 9.

Alec Baldwin
  • Country:
  • United States

A New Mexico judge has declared actor Alec Baldwin's role as a co-producer irrelevant in his upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial related to the fatal shooting on the set of 'Rust.'

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer excluded evidence of Baldwin's secondary role, supporting the defense's claim that it should not affect his criminal responsibility.

The trial starts on July 9 after decisions on pretrial motions, including expert testimonies and exclusion of safety investigation findings.

