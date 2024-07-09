Judge Rules Alec Baldwin's Producer Role Irrelevant in 'Rust' Manslaughter Case

A New Mexico judge has declared actor Alec Baldwin's role as a co-producer irrelevant in his upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial related to the fatal shooting on the set of 'Rust.'

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer excluded evidence of Baldwin's secondary role, supporting the defense's claim that it should not affect his criminal responsibility.

The trial starts on July 9 after decisions on pretrial motions, including expert testimonies and exclusion of safety investigation findings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)