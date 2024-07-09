India Week: Celebrating Indian Culture at NYC's Iconic Lincoln Centre
Lincoln Centre in New York City will host 'India Week' from July 10-14, showcasing Indian music, dance, art, cuisine, and literature. Highlights include performances by legendary artists, comedians, and screenings of the Oscar-winning film 'RRR'. The event aims to celebrate the depth and vibrancy of Indian culture.
New York City's renowned Lincoln Centre will shine a spotlight on Indian arts and culture during the 'India Week' festivities from July 10-14. This celebration aims to honor the country's vibrant cultural heritage through a diverse range of events.
Attendees can look forward to performances by iconic figures such as percussionist Vidwan T. H. Vinayakram and Grammy-nominated singer Priya Darshini, as well as stand-up acts by Aasif Mandvi, Hari Kondabolu, Nimesh Patel, and Aparna Nancherla. The schedule also includes a screening of the Oscar-winning film 'RRR' and silent discos curated by DJ Rekha.
The week-long event features a blend of traditional and contemporary art forms, including Garba dance parties, literary discussions with prominent authors, and a highly anticipated recital by the Rajasthani folk group SAZ. The Lincoln Centre promises an immersive experience, highlighting the richness of Indian culture through music, dance, and storytelling.
