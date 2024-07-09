Left Menu

India Week: Celebrating Indian Culture at NYC's Iconic Lincoln Centre

Lincoln Centre in New York City will host 'India Week' from July 10-14, showcasing Indian music, dance, art, cuisine, and literature. Highlights include performances by legendary artists, comedians, and screenings of the Oscar-winning film 'RRR'. The event aims to celebrate the depth and vibrancy of Indian culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:09 IST
India Week: Celebrating Indian Culture at NYC's Iconic Lincoln Centre
AI Generated Representative Image

New York City's renowned Lincoln Centre will shine a spotlight on Indian arts and culture during the 'India Week' festivities from July 10-14. This celebration aims to honor the country's vibrant cultural heritage through a diverse range of events.

Attendees can look forward to performances by iconic figures such as percussionist Vidwan T. H. Vinayakram and Grammy-nominated singer Priya Darshini, as well as stand-up acts by Aasif Mandvi, Hari Kondabolu, Nimesh Patel, and Aparna Nancherla. The schedule also includes a screening of the Oscar-winning film 'RRR' and silent discos curated by DJ Rekha.

The week-long event features a blend of traditional and contemporary art forms, including Garba dance parties, literary discussions with prominent authors, and a highly anticipated recital by the Rajasthani folk group SAZ. The Lincoln Centre promises an immersive experience, highlighting the richness of Indian culture through music, dance, and storytelling.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024