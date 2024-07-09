Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates World Cup Victory at Kapu Marigudi Temple

Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav, accompanied by his wife Divisha Shetty, visited the Kapu Marigudi temple in Udupi district to celebrate India's T20 World Cup victory. The couple offered a special puja at the temple and marked their eighth wedding anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony at Mangaluru airport.

Temple officials revealed that Shetty, originally from Dakshina Kannada district, had vowed to visit the temple with her husband if India won the World Cup. She offered jasmine garlands to goddess Kapu Mariyamma and sought blessings for her family. Yadav attempted to speak in the local language, Tulu, to the astonishment of the temple's authorities.

During their visit, the temple authorities educated Yadav about the history of the ancient temple, as well as the new Kapu Mariyamma temple under construction in Haveri district, which has already seen significant progress and is being built at a cost of around Rs 40 crore.

