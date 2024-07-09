Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates World Cup Victory at Kapu Marigudi Temple

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Divisha Shetty celebrated India's T20 World Cup win at Kapu Marigudi temple in Udupi. They commemorated their eighth wedding anniversary and participated in special puja rituals. Yadav and Shetty also learned about the temple’s history and ongoing construction projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:31 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates World Cup Victory at Kapu Marigudi Temple
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav, accompanied by his wife Divisha Shetty, visited the Kapu Marigudi temple in Udupi district to celebrate India's T20 World Cup victory. The couple offered a special puja at the temple and marked their eighth wedding anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony at Mangaluru airport.

Temple officials revealed that Shetty, originally from Dakshina Kannada district, had vowed to visit the temple with her husband if India won the World Cup. She offered jasmine garlands to goddess Kapu Mariyamma and sought blessings for her family. Yadav attempted to speak in the local language, Tulu, to the astonishment of the temple's authorities.

During their visit, the temple authorities educated Yadav about the history of the ancient temple, as well as the new Kapu Mariyamma temple under construction in Haveri district, which has already seen significant progress and is being built at a cost of around Rs 40 crore.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024