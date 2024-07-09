Alec Baldwin's Trial: A Hollywood Tragedy Comes to Judicial Climax

Nineteen months after actor Alec Baldwin was charged over the death of 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the case reaches its climax this week with a criminal manslaughter trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Halyna Hutchins, a Ukrainian director of photography celebrated for her work and creativity, was killed while setting up a camera shot on the New Mexico set. Alec Baldwin claims he did not pull the trigger, a statement that has been hotly contested. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated on Fox News, 'guns don't just go off.'

Other key figures include Hannah Gutierrez, convicted of involuntary manslaughter for loading the live round, and Dave Halls, the first assistant director who took a plea deal. The prosecution, led by Kari Morrissey, faces Baldwin's high-profile defense team. The trial will delve into conflicting accounts and safety protocols, scrutinizing the actions of all involved.

