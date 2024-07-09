Left Menu

The Revival of Modern Clowning: A Celebration at the London Clown Festival

The London Clown Festival, running until July 26, highlights contemporary clowning with diverse acts, moving away from traditional stereotypes. Artistic director Dan Lees emphasizes the resurgence of clowning as a versatile art form, featuring performances from Britain and beyond. The festival aims to alter perceptions of clowning through innovative theatre and comedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

From a diva commanding the stage to a punk-rock loving hooligan, the London Clown Festival kicked off Monday night, showcasing a new generation of contemporary clowns. Running until July 26, the festival celebrates physical performance and clowning from Britain and other countries.

Festival artistic director Dan Lees explained that public perceptions of clowning as merely red-nosed children's entertainment are being challenged. "People might be surprised that many of our clowns don't wear makeup and come in all shapes and sizes. We incorporate various forms of theatre and comedy, drawing on contemporary clowning influences," Lees told Reuters.

Having launched the festival in 2016, Lees notes that clowning is experiencing a resurgence. This year's line-up includes the silent act "Furiozo"—an aggressive hooligan with a giant heart—and diva "Madame Senorita" who teases her audience. Host Riss Obolensky, who led Monday's opening cabaret, remarked on the evolving public perception of clowning. "More people now understand what clowning is about, knowing performers who have trained in it or understanding its modern iterations," Obolensky said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

