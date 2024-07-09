Rajat Sharma Elected NBDA President: A New Chapter for Indian News

Veteran television journalist and India TV chairman Rajat Sharma has been elected president of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA).

Sharma was unanimously chosen at a meeting of the NBDA board, which represents major news networks in India.

The NBDA is the largest association of news broadcasters and digital media in the country, encompassing nearly all major networks.

Following his election, Sharma highlighted that the news industry is at a pivotal juncture and stressed the importance of unity to advance the interests of news media operating under significant pressure. "It's our duty to ensure we operate in a fearless environment to deliver free and fair news," Sharma stated.

