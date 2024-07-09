Left Menu

Rajat Sharma Elected NBDA President: A New Chapter for Indian News

Rajat Sharma, chairman of India TV, has been unanimously elected president of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA). The NBDA, representing major news networks in India, is facing critical challenges. Sharma emphasized the need for unity to ensure free and fair news delivery under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:37 IST
Veteran television journalist and India TV chairman Rajat Sharma has been elected president of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA).

Sharma was unanimously chosen at a meeting of the NBDA board, which represents major news networks in India.

The NBDA is the largest association of news broadcasters and digital media in the country, encompassing nearly all major networks.

Following his election, Sharma highlighted that the news industry is at a pivotal juncture and stressed the importance of unity to advance the interests of news media operating under significant pressure. "It's our duty to ensure we operate in a fearless environment to deliver free and fair news," Sharma stated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

