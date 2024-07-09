U.N. Investigates Mass Grave Amid Libya-Tunisia Border Crisis
The U.N. human rights chief, Volker Turk, has expressed deep concerns over a mass grave found along the Libya-Tunisia border. Turk reported severe violations against migrants in Libya, including human trafficking and torture. Libya's Justice Minister emphasized commitment to human rights but disputed some claims.
The U.N. human rights chief, Volker Turk, announced that his office is probing reports of a mass grave near the Libya-Tunisia border. This comes after 65 migrant bodies were discovered in another site earlier this year.
Turk condemned the widespread abuses, including human trafficking and torture, perpetrated against migrants in Libya by both state and non-state actors. "These crimes, committed with impunity, must be thoroughly investigated," he urged during his address to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.
While Libya's Justice Minister Halima Ibrahim Abdulrahman voiced the country's commitment to human rights, she contested some of Turk's remarks, claiming they were "not in line with reality". Tunisia's ambassador Sabri Bachtobji also did not directly address the findings.
