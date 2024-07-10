Left Menu

Final 'Conjuring' Film Set for Release in September 2025

New Line Cinema announces September 5, 2025, as the release date for the final instalment of 'The Conjuring' series. Directed by Michael Chavez, this highly anticipated film promises an epic conclusion to the supernatural horror saga that has mesmerized audiences since 2013.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Fans of the supernatural horror franchise 'The Conjuring' should mark their calendars. New Line Cinema has officially announced that the fourth and final installment of the main 'Conjuring' series will premiere on September 5, 2025. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the release date.

Directed by Michael Chavez, known for 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' and 'The Nun II', the upcoming film is set to provide a definitive sendoff to the storyline that first captivated audiences in 2013. Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has penned the script, promising a fitting climax to the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Conjuring' universe, originally helmed by James Wan, debuted in 2013 and has since become a staple in supernatural horror cinema, grossing over USD 2 billion globally. The series focuses on the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, whose encounters with the supernatural have enthralled audiences for nearly a decade.

Along with its main entries, the franchise has spawned successful spinoffs like the 'Annabelle' series, which revolves around the eerie doll introduced in the original film. New Line Cinema has confirmed that the final 'Conjuring' film will be released in IMAX, promising an immersive experience as fans bid farewell to the Warrens and their terrifying adventures.

Additionally, New Line has moved up the release date of Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'Bride!', a new take on the 'Bride of Frankenstein' story starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, to September 26, 2025, also in IMAX format, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

